A Plus Tard and Minella Indo set to clash in Irish Gold Cup

No British entries for any of the Grade Ones at next month’s Dublin Racing Festival

Minella Indo is entered for the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Minella Indo is entered for the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

A Plus Tard and Minella Indo are on course for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained duo highlight the list of 12 possibles for the February 7th showpiece following their differing fortunes over Christmas.

Minella Indo was sent off favourite for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, but was an early casualty, while A Plus Tard finished with a wet sail to catch Kemboy and Melon.

The Willie Mullins pair could once again be in opposition, as could their stablemate Castlebawn West, but there was no entry for dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo.

Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work, Presenting Percy, Samcro and The Storyteller all feature, but there are no British entries for any of the Grade Ones over the two days of the big meeting.

Elliott’s Envoi Allen is one of 17 in the Flogas Novice Chase, in which he could be joined by stablemate Andy Dufresne and Pencilfulloflead.

Mullins’ Monkfish, Colreevy and Asterion Forlonge all have the option.

Impressive debut winner French Aseel, now with Mullins having been bought out of Ellmarie Holden’s yard, is among 16 in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Elliott’s Zanahiyr has created a big impression to date and would be a leading contender along with stablemates Duffle Coat and Quilixios.

A total of 25 promising types have been entered in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle over two miles.

Once more, the list is dominated by Mullins and Elliott with Appreciate It likely to be Mullins’ main hope although he has given the mare Gauloise an entry against the boys.

A day earlier Chacun Pour Soi appears as one of 11 in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Jessica Harrington’s duo of Sizing Pottsie and Impact Factor have been entered along with Samcro.

De Bromhead’s top-class mare Honeysuckle headlines nine in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

Winner of the race last year, she could face stablemate Aspire Tower while Mullins has entered Sharjah, Saint Roi and Saldier.

Wednesday’s impressive winner Energumene is one of 15 in the Irish Arkle in which Mullins could also run Asterion Forlonge, Franco De Port and Unexcepted.

Envoi Allen also has the two-mile option along with Felix Desjy and Paul Nolan’s Latest Exhibition.

In the Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors Novice Hurdle there are 36 in the mix including Mullins’ Ganapathi, the Mouse Morris-trained Gentlemansgame and Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.