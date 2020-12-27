Sunday’s card at Limerick re-fixed for Wednesday

An 8.00 morning inspection will decide if Monday’s action at Limerick can go ahead.

Sunday’s card was cancelled after 18mms of overnight rain left the ground waterlogged and unfit for racing.

The programme has instead been re-fixed for Wednesday although the featured Grade 2 novice hurdle will be run as the second race on Monday - should the track get the green light.

The forecast is for unsettled weather overnight with widespread showers.

No problems are anticipated with Leopardstown’s action on Monday. The overnight forecast is for wintry showers and an unsettled outlook thereafter.

“We had a good conversation with Met Eireann and they’ve told us temperatures will get down to zero or plus one. There will be a few wintry flutters but there is no problem,” said Leopardstown’s chief executive, Tim Husbands.

Sunday’s Welsh Grand National was also cancelled due to waterlogging and has been re-scheduled for January 9th.

If Monday’s Limerick card passes the inspection it could be good news for trainer Colm Murphy who will hope to saddle his first winner since August of 2016.

The man who trained Brave Inca to win a Champion Hurdle and Big Zeb to be Champion Chase winner subsequently stopped training for a period until taking out his licence again last year.

Murphy sends All About Joe into an auction maiden hurdle and he appears to set the standard on a mark of 116.

Jamie Codd is an eye-catching booking in the bumper for the newcomer Where It All Began, a half-brother to Rathvinden.