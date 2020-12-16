Willie Mullins eyes Tramore hat-trick with Al Boum Photo

The dual-Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo is on course to return to action at Tramore on New Year’s Day and will do so as Horse Racing Ireland’s 2020 Horse of the Year.

Willie Mullins’s star beat off top novice Envoi Allen and the female trio of Love, Magical and Honeysuckle to land the prize at the 18th annual HRI awards on Tuesday.

Al Boum Photo has won at Tramore on New Year’s Day for the last two years on route to Cheltenham glory.

His owner Marie Donnelly confirmed “we will stick to the formula” in the Savills Chase on January 1st.

Al Boum Photo became only the seventh horse to win the Gold Cup back to back last March and will try to become the first triple winner since Best Mate, who completed a hat-trick in 2003.

Other awards went to jockey Rachael Blackmore who won the National Hunt award for a second year running while the NH Achievement award was shared by Cork trainer Eugene O’Sullivan and his daughter Maxine after they combined to win the Cheltenham Foxhunters in March.

Retirement

Champion apprentice Gavin Ryan won the emerging talent prize and also got the award for Ride of the Year on Saltonstall in the big mile handicap at the Galway festival.

John Oxx received a Contribution to the Industry award following his retirement this year. Former champion jumps jockey Barry Geraghty was also honoured.

Champion jockey Colin Keane landed the flat award after a breakthrough season where he won his first classics on the Ger Lyons trained pair, Siskin (Irish 2,000 Guineas) and Even So (Irish Oaks.)

Keane is in action at Dundalk on Wednesday with half a dozen rides including Woodrow who could make the most of an inside draw in the opening sprint handicap.

Contribution to the Industry Award: John Oxx

Irish Racing Hero Award: Barry Geraghty

Horse of the Year Award: Al Boum Photo

Emerging Talent Award: Gavin Ryan

National Hunt Award: Rachael Blackmore

National Hunt Achievement Award: Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan

Point-to-Point Award: Colin Bowe

Flat Award: Colin Keane

Flat Achievement Award: Tony Mullins

Ride of the Year: Gavin Ryan.