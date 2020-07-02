Six to go forward for Aidan O’Brien in Saturday’s Epsom Derby

Moore on Mogul and Heffernan on Russian Emperor as English King heads the betting

Mogul will lead the Ballydoyle challenge at Epsom on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mogul will lead the Ballydoyle challenge at Epsom on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ante-post favourite English King headlines a final field of 16 declared for the Investec Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

Ed Walker’s charge booked his place in the Classic line-up with an impressive victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial and will be the mount of Frankie Dettori, as the ever-popular Italian chases a third Derby success, after Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko already has one Classic win on his CV after landing the 2000 Guineas last month and he will try to emulate Camelot, who supplemented his Newmarket win with Derby glory back in 2012.

Aidan O’Brien fields a six-strong challenge as he bids for a record eighth Derby success, with only Armory removed from his seven initial entries.

Royal Ascot winner Russian Emperor is the shortest O’Brien contender in the betting, but King Edward VII Stakes fourth Mogul features prominently along with Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Vatican City. Mythical, Serpentine and Amhran Na Bhfiann also represent Ballydoyle.

Ryan Moore has been confirmed as riding Mogul, with Seamie Heffernan teaming up with Russian Emperor and Padraig Beggy, who famously steered Wings Of Eagles to a 40-1 shock in 2017, aboard Vatican City.

William Buick partners Amhran Na Bhfiann, with James Doyle on Mythical and Emmet McNamara taking the mount on Serpentine.

Pyledriver was a surprise winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and he takes his chance for William Muir, with third-placed Mohican Heights reopposing for David Simcock.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal meeting winner Highland Chief features, as does Balding’s Khalifa Sat, who was a Listed winner at Goodwood on his reappearance.

The field is completed by Jessica Harrington’s Irish raider Gold Maze, Emissary from Hugo Palmer’s yard, the Ralph Beckett-trained Max Vega and Worthily, who won on his only start to date for John Gosden.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.