Gutsy Santiago gives Aidan O’Brien a 14th Irish Derby win

Santiago stayed on in determined fashion to give Aidan O’Brien a 14th victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last week, the Seamie Heffernan-ridden 2-1 favourite burst through over two and a half furlongs out — but had to withstand a strong challenge through the closing stages from stablemate Tiger Moth.

Dawn Patrol was third and Order Of Australia fourth to give Ballydoyle a clean sweep of the places.

Brian O’Connor’s full report to follow.