Saturday’s fixture at Gowran Park has been called off
The card was due to feature the Grade Two Red Mills Chase
Saturday’s fixture at Gowran Park has been called off. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Saturday’s card at Gowran has been called off due to a waterlogged track.
The fixture was due to feature the Grade Two Red Mills Chase and the track is hoping the meeting can be rearranged next week.
The track tweeted: “Unfortunately our Red Mills Day card fixed for tomorrow has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track. We are hoping to reschedule for late next week. Update to follow.”