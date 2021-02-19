Saturday’s fixture at Gowran Park has been called off

The card was due to feature the Grade Two Red Mills Chase

Saturday’s fixture at Gowran Park has been called off. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Saturday’s card at Gowran has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The fixture was due to feature the Grade Two Red Mills Chase and the track is hoping the meeting can be rearranged next week.

The track tweeted: “Unfortunately our Red Mills Day card fixed for tomorrow has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track. We are hoping to reschedule for late next week. Update to follow.”

