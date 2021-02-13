Saturday’s racing at Naas to go ahead after inspection

Saturday’s card at Naas will go ahead after the Co Kildare course passed an inspection on Saturday morning.

The eight-race meeting had been under threat due to the weather, but the track has been confirmed fit for racing.

A statement read: “Following a track inspection this morning, Naas was found to be fit for racing after no snowfall overnight.

“The ground is currently soft, yielding in places (Hurdle & Bumper) & soft (Chase). Forecast for 5-7mm (approx) of rain, possibly turning to sleet or snow with strong gusts of wind throughout the day.”

The Naas meeting becomes the only National Hunt card in Ireland and the UK on Saturday, after Newbury and Warwick were both cancelled on Friday.