Racing in Germany will restart at Hanover on Thursday after being given clearance from the authorities.

The sport has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Deutscher Galopp had planned to restart the action on Monday at Dortmund, with no spectators and strict hygiene measures in place.

However, that meeting had to be cancelled on Saturday as the necessary approvals were not given, but Deutscher Galopp president Michael Vesper has reported everything to be in place for racing to resume at Hanover.

He told www.galopponline.de: “We are relieved and grateful to authorities such as the racing club that people in racing companies can now go back to work.”

A press release added: “Many thanks to the Hannoversche Rennverein and the responsible authorities who have made this possible.

“The races, which have not been carried out since March 15th due to the corona pandemic, will be resumed in Hanover on Thursday, May 7th, in strict compliance with the association’s hygiene and clearance concept, which the authorities have deemed appropriate.”