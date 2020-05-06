Coronavirus testing criteria broadened to include people with one symptom

GPs have been informed that the criteria for Covid-19 testing has been broadened. Testing is no longer confined to those in at-risk groups and will now include those who have a cough, fever or shortness of breath. The decision to broaden the criteria was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team, who announced the deaths of another 23 patients at its briefing on Tuesday. There have now been 1,339 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The total number of cases stands at 21,983.

The criteria is being relaxed following a tightening of rules in March after the service was overwhelmed when over 20,000 people were requesting tests.

More to follow