Leopardstown’s Sunday card rescheduled for Friday March 9th

Leopardstown’s Sunday card has been rearranged for next Friday (March 9th) after Horse Racing Ireland acted to save the fixtures lost to the weather in recent days.

The card, which was due to feature the €50,000 TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase, was called off on Thursday due to snow but has now been rescheduled, with entries to close on Monday.

However, Monday’s card at the track, which signalled the end the jumps season there, has not been rearranged.

Three races from the fixture have been saved with the two-mile-one-furlong novice chase and the two-mile-five-furlong beginners chase added to Leopardstown’s March 9th card.

The two-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle will now be held at Naas on March 11th and will close for entries along with the rest of the Naas meeting on March 6th.

Dundalk’s calendar to accommodate Friday’s meeting which was cancelled due to the cold weather.

The card was due to feature the Listed Patton Stakes but was called off earlier in the week as conditions deteriorated.

That fixture will now be held as an evening card next Friday, with entries to close on Monday.

The meeting originally scheduled for that slot will now be run as an afternoon fixture on March 12th, with entries to close on March 7th

Saturday’s meeting at Navan, highlighted by the Flyingbolt Novice Chase, has been rescheduled for Thursday (March 8th) while Clonmel’s Thursday card will now be restaged on March 20th.