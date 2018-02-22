Gordon Elliott lands telling blow in Thurles feature

Blow by Blow leads one-two for Gigginstown trainer as Clear Skies declared for Lingfield
Trainer Gordon Elliott on Blow by Blow. ‘The horse ran for Rachael and is the first one to get a tune out of him this year, so it’s great.’ Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Trainer Gordon Elliott on Blow by Blow. ‘The horse ran for Rachael and is the first one to get a tune out of him this year, so it’s great.’ Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

 

Blow By Blow led home a one-two for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud in the Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle at Thurles Racecourse.

The 7-1 chance has endured a frustrating time of things since landing the Champion INH Flat Race at the 2016 Punchestown Festival, and was found wanting in the Grade One taken by Next Destination at Naas last month.

He travelled kindly in this Grade Three contest and tracked his stable companion Roaring Bull when he took the lead off Not Many Left on the home turn.

Blow By Blow went clear between the last two flights and Rachael Blackmore kept him up to his work to see off Gun Digger by 14 lengths.

It could have been even better for Elliott and Gigginstown had Roaring Bull not taken a tired fall at the final flight.

Elliott said: “The horse ran for Rachael and is the first one to get a tune out of him this year, so it’s great. He’s a big horse and is a Grade One winner so has plenty of ability. He might go to Cheltenham for the something next – he’s in the Martin Pipe, Albert Bartlett and all those races.”

He added: “That’s Rachael’s first winner for me and she’s in one morning a week for the past couple of weeks and the horses run for her so we’re lucky to have the likes of herself, Lisa [O’Neill], Nina [Carberry] and Katie [Walsh], as they are a great bunch of girls in Ireland. ”

Meanwhile, Clear Skies heads a field of 10 declared for the Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield on Saturday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained mare had not won a race until November but has been a revelation since running on the all-weather at Dundalk, where she has won five of her last six starts in the last three months.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.