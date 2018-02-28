Willoughby Court ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Ben Pauling admits defeat over 2017 Neptune winner and will now focus on Aintree
Willoughby Court (R) en route to victory in the 2017 Neptune. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Willoughby Court (R) en route to victory in the 2017 Neptune. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ben Pauling has admitted defeat in his attempt to get Willoughby Court to the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old was ante-post favourite for the JLT Novices’ Chase but he has in recent days been suffering from pus in a foot.

Pauling had been hoping it would clear up in time for him to press on in pursuit of a second successive Festival triumph.

But the Gloucestershire handler said: “He’s still not 100 per cent on his foot and at this stage we are not going to be able to get final work into him.

“There is no easy way about it. It’s a very sad day for us to rule him out but it’s the right thing to do by the horse.

“The last thing we want to do is kick on and cause another injury.

“Aintree is very much in mind. I was at the vets this morning and all being well we’ll be back on in four or five days’ time, and if that is the case we’ll be driving on for Aintree.”

Willoughby Court’s owners Paul and Clare Rooney were also dealt a blow earlier in the week when Harry Fry’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fancy If The Cap Fits was ruled out of the Festival.

Pauling said: “It’s the second horse they’ve lost for the meeting in a week and another fancied horse in a Grade One.

“I can’t say enough how brilliant they are to work with and Jason Maguire (racing manager) has been fantastic.

“They’ve taken it well as a team and that makes the job a lot easier.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.