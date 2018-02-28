Adverse weather claims Thursday’s Clonmel action

Fixture abandoned due to adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions
There will be no racing at Clonmel on Thursday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel has been abandoned due to the cold spell of weather.

Officials made the decision to call off the card early on Wednesday morning

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: “The IHRB has announced that the fixture at Clonmel on Thursday, March 1st has been abandoned due to an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions.”

The track was deemed raceable on Tuesday evening but temperatures are predicted to get as low as minus six on Wednesday night - and expected to only just get above freezing the following day.

