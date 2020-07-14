Laytown beach races cancel September meeting due to coronavirus

Organising make decision due to concerns over social distancing at famous meeting

Action from the 2019 Laytown Races. This year’s event, scheduled for September 1st, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The world renowned annual Laytown beach races, due to be held at the start of September, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to public health and safety concerns surrounding Covid-19, the Laytown Races Committee has taken what it has described as a “difficult decision” not to go ahead this year. The meeting had been scheduled for September 1st.

“Laytown Races is in a unique position as we race under temporary facilities and our racetrack on the beach is a fantastic amenity, open to the public.

“As the health and safety of Laytown and Bettystown residents, sponsors, racegoers, jockeys, trainers, stable staff and racecourse staff is our number one priority, the committee had too many concerns about how we could implement social distancing during racing, especially on the beach and in the village,” said the Laytown committee chairman, Joe Collins.

“After consultation with all the key stakeholders including the Gardaí, Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body, the committee reached the very difficult decision to cancel our 2020 race meeting but we are already looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our 2021 race fixture,” he added.

Customers who have already paid for admission tickets and corporate hospitality will receive a full refund.

