Joe Schmidt’s Cosmic Horizon to run at Roscommon on Monday

Donnacha O’Brien takes ride on horse owned by Ireland rugby coach and keen racing fan
Ireland boss Joe Schmidt pictured at Punchestown in 2015. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt pictured at Punchestown in 2015. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

The first of Donnacha O’Brien’s five rides at Roscommon on Monday evening will be when he dons the colours of Irish rugby’s head coach Joe Schmidt in the opener.

Schmidt is a long-time racing fan but Cosmic Horizon is his first venture into ownership.

The juvenile colt was narrowly beaten at the Galway festival by Zuenoon - a winner again since - and Cosmic Horizon gets a useful 4lbs from the two previous winners in Monday’s race.

Cosmic Horizon is certainly ridden by the most in-form jockey in the country as O’Brien’s Curragh four-timer on Saturday looks to have given him a firm grip on a first riders championship.

O’Brien is now on 81 winners for the season, 17 ahead of the reigning champion, Colin Keane.

Aidan O’Brien passed the century mark for winners in Ireland this season when his own Saturday four-timer took him to 102. His son Joseph is next in the trainer’s table with 56.

In addition to Cosmic Horizon Donnacha O’Brien has three other rides for his brother on Monday as well as Erin for his father in a fillies handicap.

Erin ran at Saturday’s Curragh meeting when last in a Group Three although less than eight lengths behind the winner I’m So Fancy.

Keane’s best chance of a reply to his rival may come in a fillies maiden aboard Ancestral.

The Juddmonte bred daughter of the 1999 1,000 Guineas winner Wince was a promising third to Park Bloom on her debut at the Curragh in July.

Sapiens is another Juddmonte hope in the apprentice maiden although High Monte looks a likely answer to this.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.