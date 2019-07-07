Irish Oaks star Sea Of Class fighting for her life after colic attack

Trainer William Haggas says brilliant filly’s racing career is ‘100 per cent’ over

Chris Cook

James Doyle with Sea Of Class after her victory in the 2018 Irish Oaks. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

James Doyle with Sea Of Class after her victory in the 2018 Irish Oaks. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Sea Of Class is fighting for her life after a devastating attack of colic that has caused an immediate end to her racing career. The news was broken on Sunday morning by her trainer, William Haggas, who said he was “praying” that his classy filly would survive.

“It is with great regret that I have to announce that Sea Of Class underwent a colic operation on Wednesday, which will end her racing career,” Haggas said in a statement issued to the Racing Post. “At the moment, she is at the vets and receiving intensive care and is doing everything as well as can be expected.

“This is obviously devastating news for Mrs Tsui [the horse’s owner] and her family, friends and all of the team here at Somerville Lodge. We are all praying she makes a full and complete recovery to enjoy life as a broodmare. I will update when there is more to say.”

A daughter of Sea The Stars, Sea Of Class burst into the big time last summer with a last-to-first surge in the Irish Oaks. She was widely seen as an unlucky loser in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, finishing strongly to be beaten a short neck by Enable after meeting traffic problems as she weaved among her 18 rivals.

Sea Of Class was second-favourite for this year’s Arc, in which her rematch with Enable was already established as the key story for the October contest. The chestnut won £1.5m in her brief career and her value as a broodmare would be hard to calculate.

Haggas added: “If she was a human, you would say she was critical but stable, that’s how it is, there’s nothing more I can add, really. You just have to take each day as it comes.”

The term colic is used to refer to a range of abdominal problems in horses, varying from mild discomfort to a potentially fatal crisis. It has been described as the leading cause of premature death in domesticated horses.

Sea Of Class’s misfortune comes almost exactly a year after the classy steeplechaser Finian’s Oscar died after surgery for colic. Haggas knows as well as anyone about the dangers of stomach problems in horses, as his Derby winner Shaamit was only eight years old when he died from complications after an intestinal haemorrhage. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.