Amateur jockey Mikey O’Connor suspended for two years

Cork-based jockey sanctioned for conduct at point-to-point meetings in Munster

The committee found that Mikey O’Connor had acted in a manner prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horse racing on two occasions at point-to-point meetings earlier this year. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

Amateur jockey Mikey O’Connor has had his licence to ride suspended for two years after a referrals committee hearing at the headquarters of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday.

The committee found that Co Cork-based O’Connor had breached Rule 272(i) in that he acted in a manner prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horse racing on two occasions at point-to-point meetings earlier this year.

A referrals committee hearing last month was told of two incidents, the first of which occurred at the West Waterford point to point at Lismore on March 10th and related to a complaint regarding O’Connor’s conduct with the stewards secretaries and medical officers.

The second happened at the Muskerry point-to-point at Dromahane on May 5th and related to O’Connor’s conduct in the weigh-tent area.

Owing to the serious nature of the incidents the referrals committee adjourned its consideration of sanction to Monday to allow O’Connor time to receive advice and to make submissions in mitigation if he so wished.

On Monday, it heard a submission from O’Connor and also received written submissions on his behalf.

Having considered the submissions, thecommittee imposed a two-year suspension although it was agreed it would review the matter in 12 months on application by the rider.

O’Connor’s licence suspension is scheduled to begin on July 15th.

