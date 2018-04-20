Injured Ruby Walsh confirms he will miss Punchestown

Walsh’s latest injury came on day two of the Cheltenham Festival in Novices’ Chase
Ruby Walsh after his fall at last month’s Cheltenham festival. Photograph: Inpho

Ruby Walsh after his fall at last month’s Cheltenham festival. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ruby Walsh has failed in his bid to be fit for the Punchestown Festival next week.

The jockey’s hopes of making the big five-day meeting, which begins next Tuesday, were dashed following results from an X-ray on his right leg that he fractured at Cheltenham last month.

“It is hugely disappointing, but I am looking forward to riding once again in the new season,” Walsh told Racing UK.

Walsh’s latest injury came on day two of the Cheltenham Festival when he had a heavy fall from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

He had only returned to competitive action the previous Thursday, having broken the same leg at Punchestown in November.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.