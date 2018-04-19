Rob Gronkowski buys stake in Kentucky Derby-bound namesake

Jeremy Noseda’s Churchill Downs contender is named after New England Patriot
The New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski. Photograph: Jonathan Daniel/Getty

A deal has been struck for NFL star Rob Gronkowski to acquire a share in his namesake Kentucky Derby contender, trained in Newmarket by Jeremy Noseda, it was reported on Wednesday evening.

The three-year-old colt Gronkowski, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, has won his last four starts, all on an all-weather surface, and is firmly on course for the ‘Run for the Roses’ at Churchill Downs, following his last-time-out success at Newcastle.

New England Patriots tight end Gronkowski, a two-time Super Bowl winner, has been attracted by growing attention in Noseda’s runner since Newcastle, and said on www.gronknation.com: “This horse is a winner and I love a winner.

“When I heard about the racehorse being named after me, I started watching and got really stoked when he started winning. He’s won his last three races and is now headed to the Derby. I’m all in: Welcome to the Gronk Family, Gronkowski the Horse!”

He added: “I really can’t think of anything cooler than having a top-class thoroughbred named after me. Except maybe having him win the Derby.”

It is expected Gronkowski will be at the May 5th event, having been at Churchill Downs in 2015 with among others quarterback great Tom Brady.

Phoenix tweeted: “Welcome to Phoenix Thoroughbreds, RobGronkowski! We can’t wait to be with you during Derby week in Louisville!”

