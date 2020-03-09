County Cork point to point fixture called off due to coronavirus

Duhallow-Liscarroll point to point had been due to take place on Sunday, March 22nd

A Co. Cork point to point fixture scheduled for later this month has been cancelled due to Coronavirus. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

A Co. Cork point to point fixture scheduled for later this month has been cancelled due to Coronavirus. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

 

A Co. Cork point to point fixture scheduled for later this month has been cancelled due to Coronavirus.

The Duhallow-Liscarroll point to point had been due to take place on Sunday, March 22nd, but won’t now take place.

A statement issued by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday said: “Following a meeting of the Duhallow Hunt Club committee last night, the decision was taken to cancel the fixture due to concerns relating to the Covid-19 virus.”

Despite that however Irish racing’s regulatory body stressed the sport in general is adopting a “business as usual” position until otherwise advised by state bodies.

“The Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee (INHSC) and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) would like to affirm that this is the decision of an individual Hunt and organising committee and that the INHSC and the IHRB will continue to follow government and HSE guidelines in relation to all other Point to Point fixtures.

“We will continue to monitor the situation going forward and all other Point to Point fixtures are planned to proceed as scheduled,” the statement added.

The move by the Duhallow Hunt Club comes on the eve of the Cheltenham festival where up to 15,000 people are expected to travel for National Hunt racing’s biggest meeting of the year.

The cancellation also comes on the back of mounting public concern about large public gatherings with some cancellations of events linked to the upcoming St Patrick’s Day holiday period.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.