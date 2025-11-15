Ireland player ratings v Australia: Mack Hansen and Ryan Baird stand out

Ireland's Mack Hansen on his way to scoring a try against Australia. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

15 Mack Hansen

Possible one of the best comebacks from injury in an Irish shirt. Perfect timing for his three tries, which gave Ireland huge momentum early on. When chasing high balls, he was also top-class. Rating: 9

14 Tommy O’Brien

Had a quiet first half but when he was brought into the game showed what a dangerous player he can be. Good work at the Crossfield kick for Hansen’s third try. Rating: 7

13 Robbie Henshaw

Appeared to be enjoying the game and got himself into it more than he had previously. Always hard working around the pitch and finished off the night with a well deserved try. Rating: 7

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

12 Stuart McCloskey

Good fast hands for Hansen’s first try. Taking up plenty of ball as expected and carried well often breaking the gain line before leaving on 27 minutes for Bundee Aki. Rating: 7

11 James Lowe

Once again a nuisance and a real thorn in Australia’s side as he came into the match in all positions. Competed for everything high and low and was a real energy giver to the cause. Rating: 7

10 Sam Prendergast

It was a strong 60 minutes from the outhalf with decisive breaks, passing and a few crossfield kicks that were perfect. Defence is a work in progress but should be very pleased. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

An excellent game from the scrumhalf. His quick tap triggered the first try for Hansen. He kicked a 50-22 and was all-round back to form after a quiet few weeks. Rating: 8

1 Paddy McCarthy

In his first Irish start he scrummed well against the experienced Alan Alaalatoa and made the hard tackles when Australia were pressing. Will be pleased with his 48 minutes. Rating: 7

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan tackles Australia’s Harry Wilson. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

2 Dan Sheehan

Had a quiet first half of diligent tackling and defensive work without the raking runs. Almost scored a trademark try off the back of a maul but was held up over the line. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Aggressive with ball in hand and on the other side defending when Australia were pressing in the first half. As ever put his body to good use and the scrum was solid too. Rating: 7

4 James Ryan

Fully committed to doing the dog work around the pitch. Took on a lot of ball into Australian bodies and gave that scrappy kind of performance Ireland needed. Rating: 7

5 Tadhg Beirne

An early ball carry and again the Irish lock was scrapping for turnovers and always looking for hard yards. Typically high-energy display and much needed in the pack. Rating: 7

6 Ryan Baird

Fabulous display of defensive lineout play. He stole at least three Australian lineouts, made yardage gains with the ball and topped it off with a try at the end. Good last week too. Rating: 9

Ireland’s Caelan Dorris is tackled by Australia’s Rob Valetini. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

7 Caelan Doris (capt)

The natural leader took on several big carries, tackled well in defence when Australia were bringing up hard ball. Jackled a ball and then ran in a try at the end. Rating: 8

8 Jack Conan

Nice pick and go in the first half and would have liked more ball in hand. As usual a high work rate form the number 8. Used his strength to good effect before departing on 48 minutes. Rating: 7

Replacements

The score kept going up as the Irish bench emptied. If Farrell was looking for impact he would not be disappointed as Irish players pressed home the advantage right to the end. Rating: 8

Head coach: Andy Farrell

Took a lot of flak during the week for the misfiring lineout and scrappy play. But this looked more like the Ireland of old, every bit good for the win on a tough night to play. Rating: 8