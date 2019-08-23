Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen put down after ‘freak accident’

JP McManus-owned horse suffered accident at trainer Gavin Cromwell’s yard earlier this month

Mark Walsh on Espoir D’Allen winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham back in March. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

JP McManus’s 2019 Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen has been put down following an accident at trainer Gavin Cromwell’s stables earlier this month.

The five-year-old, who became the widest margin Champion Hurdle winner ever when winning under jockey Mark Walsh at Cheltenham in March, was put down at Fethard Equine Hospital.

As statement from Cromwell on Friday said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Espoir D’Allen had to be put down earlier today.

“Following a freak accident two weeks ago, he was relocated to Fethard Equine Hospital. John Halley and his veterinary team deemed that it was inhumane to persist with treatment and, on their advice, we made the tough decision.”

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: “He was only five and he’d had two fantastic seasons and it’s very tough for Gavin and everyone concerned with the horse. He gave us some great days.”

