Ten Sovereigns and Advertise set to clash again in British Champions Sprint

July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns and Prix Maurice de Gheest hero Advertise could clash again in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 19th.

Aidan O’Brien’s Ten Sovereigns has York and a drop to five furlongs for the Nunthorpe on his agenda next. He could also be joined by stablemate Fairyland in both races.

The score between Ten Sovereigns and Advertise stands at one each after the July Cup and Commonwealth Cup, with the latter having gone to Martyn Meade’s charge.

“Ten Sovereigns is a possible for the Qipco British Champions Sprint. He’s pencilled in to go to York for the Nunthorpe at the moment and we’ll see after that,” said O’Brien.

“We wouldn’t worry about five or six furlongs, but we wouldn’t want to run him on bad ground. We were delighted with him in the July Cup at Newmarket.

“Fairyland is in good form. We’re looking at York for her as well at the moment.”

Meade said of Advertise: “We were very pleased with him on Sunday.

“He might go straight to Ascot. He could go up to Haydock for the Sprint Cup, but I think maybe that might come a bit soon for him. I don’t think you want to go to the well too many times.

Alternative

“The only other alternative would be to go to Longchamp for the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs on Arc day but the British Champions Sprint should be what we’re aiming for. It’s certainly on the agenda.”

The last three winners, The Tin Man, Librisa Breeze and Sands Of Mali, as well as Khaadem and Brando, are all in the mix.

Old rivals Lord Glitters and Accidental Agent are on course to clash again in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but both finished down the field in the Qatar Sussex Stakes last week.

“He ran fine in the Sussex Stakes. They didn’t go very quick and he always needs a strong pace to run at. He didn’t get it the other day,” said Lord Glitters’ trainer David O’Meara.

“He likes the straight mile at Ascot because it’s stiff and they generally go a good pace.”

Coronation Stakes winner Watch Me, who heads for the Prix Jacques le Marois this weekend, and 2000 Guineas victor Magna Grecia are also under consideration.

O’Brien said: “Magna Grecia is on the way back. The plan was that he might go to York and he might go to Leopardstown and then finish up in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.”

John Gosden has a very strong hand in the Qipco British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Oaks winner Anapurna, Irish Oaks heroine Star Catcher and the likes of Enbihaar, Mehdaayih, Coronet and Lah Ti Dar – as well as Enable – all have entries.

“Anapurna is one, very much so. She’s in great order. It was always the plan to give her a break after the Oaks. She had a busy spring so we have freshened her up,” said Gosden.

“Mehdaayih has come out of Goodwood in very good order. She doesn’t mind a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half. Star Catcher obviously gets a mile and a half well.

“We were delighted Coronet was able to win a Group One in France. She is an incredibly tough and consistent filly and I’m sure we’ll be looking towards Champions Day with her again.”

Gosden’s star stayer Stradavarius is the stand-out name in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup after extending his winning run at Goodwood to eight.

“Stradivarius has been in good form since Goodwood. The Weatherbys Hamilton Insurance Lonsdale Cup is coming so we’ll freshen him up and then we’ll look at the Long Distance Cup again.

“Stradivarius does look after himself and that’s one of the reasons he’s been able to hold this level of form. He does what he has to do and no more.”

He is likely to meet old rival Dee Ex Bee once more.

Lacklustre

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Phoenix Of Spain is likely to step up in trip for his next outing.

Charlie Hills was left scratching his head after the grey ran a lacklustre race at Goodwood behind the recently-retired Too Darn Hot in the Sussex Stakes.

He holds entries in the Juddmonte International at York and also the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 14th.

“He had a canter [on Tuesday] and moved really nicely. We are just scratching our heads,” said Hills.

“Whether the track suited him, I’m not sure, as plenty of horses don’t handle Goodwood.

“We don’t know where we are going to go straight away, but the next week or two will tell us where to go.

“I think we are definitely looking to step him up to 10 furlongs, he is in a couple of 10-furlong races now and that is something we will look towards.

“We have a couple more tests to do this week and we will know a bit more.”

Siskin will face four rivals as he aims to give trainer Ger Lyons a first domestic Group One winner in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Friday.

While Lightning Pearl won the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket for Lyons, he is still waiting for a top-level win on home soil.

In Siskin he appears to have his best chance to date. Unbeaten in three races so far, the Khalid Abdullah-owned juvenile will be a warm order to keep his perfect start going.

The main threat will come from Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard, but not through Coventry Stakes winner Arizona, who misses the race.

Instead, O’Brien relies on Monarch Of Egypt, over two lengths behind Siskin in the Railway Stakes, July Stakes winner Royal Lytham and Mount Fuji.

Completing the line-up is John Murphy’s Think Big, who got off the mark at the third time of asking at Down Royal recently.