Pat Smullen ruled out of riding in his charity race

Tony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Charlie Swan, Johnny Murtagh will all be in action

The Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland is at the Curragh on September 15th. Photograph: Inpho

Pat Smullen has ruled out riding in his charity race at next month’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend after a setback in his health.

The multiple Group One-winning jockey announced his retirement in May, having undergone treatment for pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in March of last year.

Smullen had been planning to return to the saddle for the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on September 15th, but has had to withdraw on medical advice.

He said: “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback with my health and have to undergo chemotherapy.

“On advice from my medical team, I am unable to ride in the Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland. I am bitterly disappointed not to be able to take part in this very special race — I was really looking forward to riding against such a brilliant group of champions, especially at the Curragh.

“I’ve spoken to Horse Racing Ireland, who are helping me with the fundraising activity over Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and I am more determined than ever that the fundraising activity goes ahead because pancreatic cancer needs more awareness now than ever before.”

While Smullen will not be able to take part, nine champions — Tony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Charlie Swan, Johnny Murtagh, Richard Hughes, Paul Carberry, Joseph O’Brien, Kieren Fallon and Ted Durcan — are all due to be in action.

