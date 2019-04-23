Camelia De Cotte runs her rivals into the ground at Fairyhouse

Camelia De Cotte got back on the winning trail with a fine front-running display in the BoyleSports Grand National Festival John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was successful on five of her first six starts over fences including victories at Listed, Grade Three and Grade Two level.

She found the promising Kaiser Black too strong on her latest outing at Naas last month, but back against her own sex in this Grade Three contest, she was the marginal favourite at 13-8 in the hands of Paul Townend.

Camelia De Cotte was soon bowling along at the head of affairs, with her stablemate and market rival Pravalaguna (2-1) always her closest pursuer under Ruby Walsh.

Pravalaguna closed the gap before the home turn, but Townend cut a confident figure in the saddle aboard Camelia De Cotte and she was ultimately good value for the winning margin of five and a half lengths.

Barra shaped with credit in third on what was her first appearance since winning on her chasing debut at Kilbeggan last July.

Mullins said: “She’s very sharp. You saw more than I did as I just arrived here when they were pulling up.

“Paul thought she was going a little right today, I don’t know why. He said the ground was well watered and it’s a credit to Fairyhouse to produce ground in weather like this.”

Later Ronald Pump charged home to land the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final.

Ronald Pump and Keith Donoghue jump the last en-route to victory at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

A competitive field of 23 runners went to post for the €55,000 contest and despite having won three of his last four starts for Matthew Smith, Ronald Pump was a 12-1 shot under Keith Donoghue — running off a 13lb higher mark than when scoring at Cork on his latest outing.

There were still plenty in with chances rounding the home turn and it was Ronald Pump who saw out the three-mile distance best to prevail by two lengths from Ifyoucatchmenow.

Meanwhile he formidable combination of trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a double on the card.

Or Jaune De Somoza justified 7-4 favouritism in the Mongey Communications Beginners Chase before 5-1 shot Surf Instructor claimed a narrow victory in the Ratoath Pharmacy Ladies National.

“Or Jaune De Somoza was a bit disappointing mid-winter, but he seems good again now and he was tough there,” said De Bromhead.

“He’s a novice through the summer and I’d presume we’ll carry on with him as he likes that better ground.

“I’m delighted with Surf Instructor. It was a super ride from Rachael and it was a lovely performance from the horse.

Surf Instructor gave Rachael Blackmore one of two winners at Fairyhouse on Tuesday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

“This horse probably doesn’t want it quick, but he’s in good form and we need to strike while the iron is hot.”

Earlier La Tektor deservedly opened his account in the Eat Your Vegetables Maiden Hurdle.

Tony Martin’s charge had filled the runner-up spot on each of his four previous starts under rules — most recently being caught on the line over this course and distance.

He was an 11-8 favourite to end that frustrating run and displayed a willing attitude under Denis O’Regan to see off the promising Hang In There by three-quarters of a length.

Martin said: “He dug deep. Unfortunately he’s just met a few good ones. The experience helped today.

“He’s been good for the last few weeks and you’d like to let him off, but it all depends how he is next week — we’ll see about Punchestown on the Friday or Saturday.”