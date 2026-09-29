Uncertain weather outlook has Aidan O’Brien Arc plans ‘up in the air’

Aidan O’Brien has said plans for Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are “up in the air” although he won’t be alone in looking to the skies over Paris for much of this week before making final decisions.

Original expectations for an unusually quick ground renewal of Europe’s richest race are now being tempered with conflicting forecasts for the days ahead.

If soft ground conditions could boost Joseph O’Brien’s hopes of running the Oaks winner Thundering On in the €5 million Longhcamp feature, his father’s fingers are crossed for the opposite.

O’Brien snr’s trio of Diamond Necklace, Benvenuto Cellini and last year’s runner-up Minnie Hauk are among 19 horses left in the Arc after Monday’s latest acceptances. There is a supplementary entry stage on Wednesday.

The defending champion Daryz remains a 7/4 favourite ahead of the top English contenders Maltese Cross and Kalpana.

But even their connections will be examining the meteorological outlook and interpretations of French going descriptions such as “bon souple” that might literally translate into good to soft but sometimes practically change into something else.

“It’s all a bit up in the air. I thought it would be fast but now they’re saying it’s going to be good to soft and there will be rain. By the sound of what was said this morning it could be a bit slower than good ground,” O’Brien said on Monday.

Twice an Arc winner with Dylan Thomas (2007) and Found, who led home an unrivalled 1-2-3 a decade ago, O’Brien came within an ace of scoring again last year only for Minnie Hauk to be chinned on the line by Daryz.

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“The three main ones are there at the moment. Diamond Necklace has an option to go to the Prix de l’Opera. Precise also has that option. But Precise and True Love are in Newmarket on Saturday [Sun Chariot Stakes] so we’ll see,” O’Brien said.

Man’s Best Friend and Florida Bay are possible starters in the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere, while O’Brien suggested that the Frankel filly Ibelieveicanfly, fourth in the Ingabelle over the Irish Champions Festival, might step up to Group One company in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

Ryan Moore on Thundering On comes home to win Blandford Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Should Thundering On line up in Longchamp on Sunday – and the Prix de l’Opera is an alternative race for her – it’s understood that her regular jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle won’t be available to ride. He remains on the sidelines following a fall at Bellewstown last month.

Another Irish trainer keeping tabs on the Paris weather is Fozzy Stack, who could let Thesecretadversary line up in the Prix de la Forêt if ground conditions are decent.

“If the forecast is reasonably dry, we’ll go and, if it’s going to be wet, I’d prefer to try wet ground somewhere closer to home. It’s a long way to go to France to find out he doesn’t like soft ground,” he said.

Colin Keane can look forward to a leading chance of Arc success aboard Kalpana and could enjoy a bumper Group One weekend beginning with Blue Bolt in Saturday’s Sun Chariot.

Runner-up to Fallen Angel in the mile contest a year ago, Andrew Balding’s star filly is a triple Group One winner in 2026 and in three different countries. She landed the Falmouth in Newmarket, the Rothschild in Deauville and the Matron in Leopardstown last time out.

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“The plan is the Sun Chariot and she’s in good shape and Andrew is happy with her. All being well she will be there,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager to the Juddmonte ownership.

“I think last year finishing second in it was her emergence into the Group One sphere and we were knocking on the door. She has done nothing but improve since then and it would be nice to go back and go one better if we can.

“As always I’m sure it will be a good race, but she has done nothing wrong all year and if she is in the same form, hopefully she will be okay.”

Paddy Twomey’s City Of Memphis chased Blue Bolt home at the Irish Champions Festival earlier this month and is also among a dozen still left in the Sun Chariot.

There is a Listed contest in Cork on Tuesday with the 10-furlong Navigation Stakes up for grabs where Action gets a chance to enjoy the spotlight.

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The half-brother to dual-Derby hero Lambourn was runner-up in last year’s Futurity and this season’s Dante but has been employed in a pacemaker role since, finishing last in the Leger and the Juddmonte International on his last two starts.

He still boasts an official 109-rating that’s top in the Cork race although a value alternative could prove to be Shaihaan.

Johnny Murtagh enjoyed Group Three success at the Curragh on Sunday and the same Qatar Racing colours can score in a handicap with Flash Of Fire.