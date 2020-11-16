Breeders Cup winner Tarnawa to stay in training, says Weld

Irish handler signals plan to prepare stable star for autumn campaign around Prix de l’Arc

The talented Tarnawa has won eight of her 14 career starts to date. File photograph: Getty

Dermot Weld has confirmed his Breeders Cup heroine Tarnawa will stay in training in 2021 with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe among her likely targets.

The Aga Khan-owned filly memorably broke Weld’s duck at the Breeders Cup earlier this month when landing the $4 million (€3.38 million) Turf under substitute jockey Colin Keane.

Christophe Soumillon, who had ridden Tarnawa to win the Prix Vermeille and the Prix de l’Opera on her previous two starts, missed out due to a positive coronavirus test a couple of days beforehand.

Although the owner has a history of retiring his top fillies to stud after racing at three and four, Tarnawa will race on as a five-year-old.

“The plan is for Tarnawa to stay in training next year, which is good news. We will look forward to training her for [an] autumn campaign again which will hopefully include the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe,” said Weld on Monday.

Taranwa is a 12-1 second favourite behind Love in some lists for next year’s Arc.

She was unbeaten in four starts in 2020, a campaign that began at Cork in August when beating Cayenne Pepper in the Give Thanks Stakes.

Middle-distance performer

Tarnawa subsequently scooped a first career Group One in the Vermeille a month later, but skipped the Arc in October to run instead in the Opera over a mile-and-a-quarter.

Her rapid progress continued with a notable victory in Keeneland nine days ago.

“She has improved each year, from two to three to four and it’s quite possible she could improve even a little bit more.

“She is a very versatile in terms of ground and is an exceptionally talented filly,” added Weld.

The daughter of Shamardal has won eight of her 14 career starts to date.

