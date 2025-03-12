Cheltenham 2025 day two: Live updates, race results and reaction with Champion Chase the feature

Day Two of the best week all year and hopefully everyone has recovered from the drama of yesterday. If you had told people at the start of the day that none of Majborough, Constitution Hill, Brighterdaysahead or State Man would win a race – and that there’d be more British-trained winners than Irish ones – they’d have advised that you slow down on the breakfast beers. But that’s how it all washed out and so we go again.

The big one today is the Champion Chase, with Jonbon looking to put the tin lid on a terrific Cheltenham record and win for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville. In the novice races, Willie Mullins looks to have the usual strong hand for the Turners and the Brown Advisory. The Coral Cup and the Grand Annual are traditionally two of the most competitive handicaps of the season. Thrown in the Cross Country and the Champion Bumper and it’s action-packed all the way to tea-time.

Here’s the menu for Day Two of Cheltenham 2025.

1.20 Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2.00 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.40 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

3.20 Cross Country Handicap Chase

4.00 Champion Chase (Grade One)

4.40 Grand Annual Handicap Chase

5.20 Champion Bumper (Grade One)

Key Reads