Zavateri set to take chance in City of York Stakes

Zavateri has come on 'a bundle' for his fifth-place finish behind Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Zavateri is primed for his tilt at the City of York Stakes, according to Eve Johnson Houghton, as 18 runners remain in contention for the seven-furlong Group One highlight at York on Ebor Day.

After a setback in the spring which ruled out a Guineas campaign and Royal Ascot, Johnson Houghton’s three-year-old colt is still looking for a first win this campaign.

But a comeback race full of promise when fifth behind Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes suggested he retained all his ability and now his trainer is keen to make up for lost time, back in trip to the seven furlongs on Saturday.

“I think he was a bit ring rusty and he had a good blow at Goodwood, so he probably needed it more than I thought he did,” said Johnson-Houghton. “But he has come on a bundle since and I couldn’t be happier with him.

“I can’t see why he won’t run well at York. He is very, very straightforward. So absolutely it is all systems go for the race.”

He could renew rivalry with Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony, a place and a length-and-a-half ahead of him at Goodwood as well as Lennox Stakes winner Lake Forest, just under two lengths back in seventh, who was having his second run in two days.

Lockinge winner Notable Speech may drop in trip, while Japanese raider Satono Reve could be an intriguing runner stepping up from placed efforts in top sprints like the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and the July Cup.

Aidan O’Brien’s 1000 Guineas winner True Love spearheads a possible three-strong entry from Ballydoyle, with Puerto Rico and Dorset also among the entries.

Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda, Native Warrior, a Group Three winner at Leopardstown last time out, and Chipchase winner Paborus give Wathnan Racing a potentially strong hand.

Lennox second Rogue Diplomat may get the chance to continue his upward progress at the highest level among the 18 who remain.

Damysus will aim to go two places better than on the Knavesmire last time out following his third to Item in the York Stakes if lining up for the Group Two opener, the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old will be one of the leading fancies for the nine-furlong contest which has attracted 14 entries at the five-day stage.

Boiling Point (Karl Burke), Geryon (Ger Lyons), Persica (Richard Hannon) and Archivist (Hamd Al Jehani) are other notable entries.

Burke and Wathnan Racing could also team up with the likely favourite when Wild Blossom bids to build on the promise of her Alice Keppel Stakes win at Goodwood in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes.

Molecomb Stakes runner-up Adonius looks set to provide the stiffest competition in a race that has attracted 22 entries at the five-day stage.