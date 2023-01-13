Impervious has first run in JP McManus colours at Punchestown on Sunday

Impervious will carry the colours of her new owner JP McManus for the first time at Punchestown on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Expectations around Sunday’s steeplechase feature at Punchestown aren’t so high as for the last two years and that may be no harm.

Victories in the Madigans Group Novice Chase for Envoi Allen in 2021 and Bob Olinger last year represented the high-water mark of excitement surrounding a pair of horses hyped as potential superstars of the game.

Both have failed to live up to that inflated billing with Envoi Allen subsequently falling at the Cheltenham festival and Bob Olinger running out a fortuitous winner of the same festival race.

Each started a 1-2 favourite for Punchestown’s Grade Three prize but if Sunday’s renewal lacks obvious star quality it does look a notably competitive contest.

The four top yards in the country are represented while the high-class mare Impervious will carry the colours of her new owner JP McManus for the first time.

She beat Dinoblue in a Grade Two at Cork last month which means having to concede 1lb to her male opponents.

That looks a tough task given the potential among them, particularly perhaps in Ha D’Or.

Willie Mullins’s first-string was decent over hurdles but looked to thrive on his first start over fences last month. The value of his defeat of The Goffer could look even better after the latter lines up for a Grade Two at Warwick on Saturday.

Both Journey With Me and Minella Crooner were rated higher than Ha D’Or over flights but so far haven’t looked as convincing over the bigger obstacles.

Minella Crooner’s narrow defeat of I Am Maximus at Fairyhouse has hardly been boosted since while Journey With Me fell on his chasing debut before scoring at Naas.

Should Impervious manage to maintain her unbeaten record over fences however, she’s likely to challenge Allegorie De Vassy for favouritism in the mares’ chase at Cheltenham.

Impaire Et Passe is 8-1 in some lists for Cheltenham’s Ballymore after a spectacular Irish debut at Naas recently.

The Mullins import will try to follow up in Sunday’s opening Grade Two Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Hurdle where his trainer’s opinion that the horse has “huge potential” will be tested.

Sunchart has won just once in his 18-race flat career but reached a peak rating of 106 on the level.

That included finishing eighth to Santiago in the 2020 Irish Derby and in November he was unlucky in running when just touched off by Duke De Sessa in the Finale Stakes.

After encouraging reports of his schooling, Sunchart makes his hurdling debut on Sunday in a division of the maiden hurdle.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the former manager of the Curragh, Paul Hensey, will take over as chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) at the end of March.

He will replace Paddy Walsh who is set to step down from the role after over 20 years at the helm.

Hensey previously spent almost 15 years in charge at the Curragh and was recently chief operating officer at Al Shaqab Racing, which saw him based mainly in France and the Middle East.

AIR represents the interests of Ireland’s 26 racecourses and is a not-for-profit organisation. Walsh has been heavily involved in continuing negotiations about a vital new media rights deal set to begin in 2024.

It was announced late last year that ‘preferred bidder’ status has been given to Satellite Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG.)

Tracks are currently considering details of their proposed new five-year deal amid concern expressed by some smaller courses in particular about how income from those rights is distributed by Horse Racing Ireland.