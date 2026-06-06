Christophe Soumillon waiting to pounce in Epsom Derby if Ryan Moore picks wrong again

The embarrassment of riches Ryan Moore can choose from as Aidan O’Brien’s number one jockey inevitably means he picks wrong sometimes and it could work to Christophe Soumillon’s advantage in Saturday’s Betfred Epsom Derby.

Moore has opted to ride the favourite Benvenuto Cellini from an O’Brien quartet as Ireland’s champion trainer pursues a 12th victory in English racing’s “Blue Riband” and an unprecedented four-in-a-row.

Few of the previous 11 can have been sweeter than when O’Brien’s judgement was vindicated with redemptive Epsom victories for Auguste Rodin (2023) and City Of Troy (2024). Moore was on both. But he discarded Lambourn a year ago in favour of Delacroix and Wayne Lordan made the most of it.

That was the fourth time the English rider has got it wrong in the Derby. If he was left red-faced it was more likely through frustration. His position is the most enviable in world racing, one that every other jockey would happily be embarrassed by.

Soumillon got a taste of just how desirable the post is for a few months last autumn when Moore was injured. The Belgian jockey, perhaps the outstanding rider in France for more than two decades, enjoyed huge Group One success including on Pierre Bonnard who he rides now.

It’s remarkable how the mercurial Soumillon, who turned 45 on Thursday, has never won an English classic. But he’s determined to change that stat, ideally in the Derby. His runner-up slot on Lazy Griff a year ago was his best in five previous spins in the historic race.

Mickael Barzalona was the last French based rider to win the Derby, on Pour Moi in 2011. Olivier Peslier managed it in 1998 on High-Rise. Yves Saint-Martin scored on Relko way back in 1963. Soumillon, who can cut a rather haughty figure, would no doubt feel it apt to keep such company.

Although Lordan has already picked up a pair of classics this season on Moore discards, Soumillon is a good fit for the apparent Ballydoyle number two. He won twice on Pierre Bonnard last season, including in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. Lordan too looks a good fit for Lambourn’s brother Action. Ronan Whelan is on the Ballysax winner Christmas Day.

Christophe Soumillon can join illustrious company. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/©INPHO

“For me he is a top-class horse and after I rode him I thought both times he is a champion horse,” said Soumillon.

Joseph O’Brien rode two of his father’s previous Derby heroes, Camelot and Australia, and will try to become just the fourth person in the classic’s 246-year history to also train the winner. James J Braddock, part-owned by O’Brien’s race planner and TV pundit Kevin Blake, beat Pierre Bonnard a short-head in last month’s Leopardstown Trial. Champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle again rides.

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The six-times Irish champion jockey Colin Keane is on the leading British hope Item. Unbeaten in three starts, the rangy Juddmonte colt looked more precocious than connections might have presumed by landing the Dante from Action and Christmas Day.

The unique Epsom test, both in terms of negotiating the famously singular track but also the atmosphere, is famously capable of exposing any immaturity. In such a context, the William Haggas trained Maltese Cross could be a more solid cross-channel option having landed the Lingfield Trial from Bay Of Brilliance.

The Ballydoyle camp have got form links to both of those races and ultimately much will come down to Moore’s judgement.

Benvenuto Cellini impressed by landing the Chester Vase, the race that set up Lambourn, Ruler Of The World and even Wings Of Eagles to score at Epsom. What the form amounts to, though, remains to be seen and there remains a sense that there’s significantly more to come from Pierre Bonnard.

Ryan Moore on board Mission Central celebrates winning at Naas Racecourse on May 17th, 2026. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/©INPHO

Well beaten in the Ballysax, he hardly impressed in his second Trial either. But in the Spring, O’Brien was adamant the Camelot colt was his top Derby prospect. He has also been notably optimistic about the real Pierre Bonnard not showing up until Epsom and his Derby judgment is peerless. If it proves the same again, there will no happier Belgian than Monsieur Soumillon.

On any other occasion, Saturday’s Coolmore Coronation Cup would be firmly centre stage in world racing even with Saturday night’s third leg of the US Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, taking place in Saratoga.

Mickael Barzalona riding Calandagan to win The Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot Racecourse on October 18th, 2025. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The planet’s highest-rated racehorse Calandagan is back to try and avenge his defeat by Jan Brueghel in last year’s race. The Ballydoyle horse got the better of a memorable duel on that occasion even prompting doubts about his rival’s resolution, a risible suggestion considering Calandagan was subsequently unbeaten in five Group Ones, notably including the Japan Cup.

Moore has opted for Jan Brueghel over Lambourn (Lordan) who will try to become the first Derby winner to subsequently land the Coronation Cup since the days of Roberto (1973) and Mill Reef (1972). Convergent is something of a dark horse in a top-quality event boosted to a value of £1 million (over €1.1 million) by the sponsors.

Ground conditions could prove crucial to the outcome. The faster the better for Calandagan while a Ballydoyle trio completed by Illinois will relish more of a gruelling stamina test. The French star looks a different proposition to this time last year and him lining up, despite the going, looks significant.

On Sunday, Moore will be at Naas for a pair of rides in Listed races. Isaac Newton is one of four three-year-olds taking on older horses in the Hill Of Tara Stakes. It sees the 2024 Futurity winner Hotazhell return to action.

Drop Dead Gorgeous is on a retrieval mission in the Kooyonga Stakes on the back of her flop behind Causeway in the Gallinule. She might be happier back at a mile.