World Cup Group C guide: Pressure on Brazil to start strongly

Carlo Ancelotti, the first foreigner to take charge of Brazil, needs to get the best out of players such as Neymar and Vinícius Júnior. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti.

World Cup history: 23rd appearance. Best result – winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Brazil, under their first foreign manager, must hit the ground running against Morocco to avoid the Netherlands in the round of 32, France in a quarter-final and Spain in the semis. It will be fascinating to see how Ancelotti makes use of Endrick and Neymar as the tournament evolves.

Star man: Vinícius Júnior. Despite Real Madrid’s woeful attempt to dovetail Vini and Kylian Mbappé – the two best left-wingers in the world – the 25-year-old knows that the truly great Brazilian footballers only create lasting legacies at World Cups.

Morocco

Lucas Paqueta of Brazil in action against Morocco's Achraf Hakimi during a friendly between the countries in Tangier three years ago. Morocco won 2-1. Photograph: Jalal Morchidi/EPA

Manager: Mohamed Ouahbi.

World Cup history: Seventh appearance. Best result – fourth place 2022.

The Altas Lions attack is heavily reliant on Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi down the right, with an emphasis on crossing that will require a better return from strikers Ayoub El Kaabi and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Star man: Achraf Hakimi. The two-time Champions League winner with PSG, whose panenka knocked Spain out of the last World Cup, is awaiting trial for a rape allegation dating back to 2023.

Scotland

Scott McTominay has become a crucial influence for Scotland since finding success at Napoli. Photograph: Jorge Geurrero/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Steve Clarke.

World Cup history: Ninth appearance. Best result – group stage.

Billy Gilmour’s knee injury is a blow, but Scotland should reach the round of 32. Thought they are traditionally also-rans at major tournaments, the spread of quality from the Tottenham-bound Andy Robertson to Aston Villa’s John McGinn should see them escape the group of death.

Star man: Scott McTominay. Quickly attained legendary status in Napoli after his career at Manchester United ran aground, his risky move to Serie A paying off with a scudetto and being named Italian football’s player of the year in 2025.

Haiti

Woodensky Pierre is a defensive midfielder who plays his club football for Haitian side Violette AC. Photograph: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Manager: Sébastien Migné.

World Cup history: Second appearance. Best result – group stage 1974.

A country without an elected government since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, a squad largely made up of French-born players and a manager who has never been to Haiti. The tournament opener against Scotland in Foxborough on June 13th offers Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor the chance to etch their names into World Cup folklore.

Star man: Woodensky Pierre. The only player who lives in Haiti, hailing from the slums of Cité Soleil, the midfielder was a week late to the squad’s training camp in New Jersey due to visa issues.