World Cup heroics move Ireland women up to eighth in the world

Rise up the hockey world rankings boosts prospects of qualifying for Tokyo 2020
Ireland women have moved up the world rankings from 16th to eighth after their journey to the World Cup final. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/EPA

Ireland women have moved up the world rankings from 16th to eighth after their journey to the World Cup final. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/EPA

 

The Irish women’s hockey team have jumped eight places in their world rankings according to the revised International Hockey Federation (FIH) world table.

Ireland went into the recent World Cup in London ranked 16 in the world and following unprecedented success in winning quarter-final and semi-final matches to reach the final have risen eight places to secure their highest-ever ranking at world level.

Now above China, Korea, India, USA and Belgium, the higher place on the world ladder will improve the team’s chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

In a complex Olympic qualifying system the eighth placing means that Ireland are likely to play one of the crucial qualifying legs at home. A ranking of 16 would have placed them anywhere in the world.

“We’re well capable now of qualifying for Tokyo,” said Irish coach Graham Shaw. “The rankings will put us in a really strong position to do so.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.