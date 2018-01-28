UCD move four points clear after defeating Cork Harlequins

It looks like there’ll be no stopping UCD in the Hockey League again this season, the defending champions moving four points clear at the top of the table after ending Cork Harlequins’ unbeaten record on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Famers Cross.

Goals from Emma Russell and Deirdre Duke in the second and third quarters gave the students their sixth win on the trot, this one avenging their opening day defeat at Belfield by Harlequins.

Pegasus took full advantage of the Cork’s side defeat to move within a point of them, with a game in hand, by beating Trinity 6-2, Lucy McKee and Alex Speers scoring two apiece.

The rest of the chasing pack, though, all dropped points over the weekend, Railway Union, now six adrift of Pegasus, held to a scoreless draw at home to Loreto. And Ards were denied a win by a Gillian Pinder equaliser eight minutes from time after Amy Benson had given them the lead.

After drawing with Monkstown on Saturday, Belfast Harlequins twice came from behind to beat Loreto 4-3 at Beaufort on Sunday, Jenna Watt completing a hat-trick with the winning goal in the closing minutes. That victory lifts them up to fifth in the table, a point behind Railway and one clear of Ards and Loreto, with a game in hand on both.

Ards were also back in action on Sunday, this time successfully defending their National Indoor title with a 5-2 win over Railway in the final at St Columba’s College. Railway came from a goal down, scored by Benson, to lead 2-1, Anna May Whelan and Kate Dillon getting their scores, but a Chloe Brown hat-trick, and a second from Benson, sealed their victory.