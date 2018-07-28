Supreme Katie Taylor makes it ten wins from ten

Katie Taylor seamlessly moved her professional record to ten wins from ten as she stopped an outgunned Kimberly Connor in the third round at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Taylor was a 1-100 favourite heading into the bout and she comfortably justified the odds - defending her IBF and WBA lightweight titles in the process.

Fighting on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker, Taylor proved far too slick for her American opponent - rounding off another accomplished performance with a devastating finish.

It wasn’t entirely plain sailing. After dominating the first round a clash of heads in the second left the Bray fighter with swelling under her right eye.

However, she moved in for the kill in the third, catching Connor with a couple of powerful rights - the referee soon moved in to save the American as her legs began to go.

Interviewed after the fight, Taylor said: “It was good. Kimberley was tough. I knew it was important to stamp my authority on early on. I was happy to get a good finish.”

Next stop for the unbeaten Taylor is a trip to Chicago in October - although promoter Eddie Hearn is well aware of the need for some sterner opposition.

“Eventually we’re going to have to move up weights to find some real competition,” he said.