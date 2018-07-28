Dan Martin named Tour de France’s ‘most combative’ rider

Irish rider set to finish eighth overall despite suffering a heavy crash in the eighth stage
Dan Martin celebrates victory in stage six of the Tour de France. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty

Dan Martin celebrates victory in stage six of the Tour de France. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty

 

Dan Martin’s attacking performances in the Tour de France saw the Irish rider given the prized super combativity award, denoting the rider deemed the most aggressive in the event. Martin was named as the winner of that competition on Saturday, reflecting his spirited approach to the three week event, and likely also drawing on his stage win and two other top five finishes.

He was among eight riders shortlisted for the award. The final winner was then decided by a public vote and jury deliberations.

“I honestly can’t believe I’ve been given the super combativity prize,” he said.

“I really wanted to be on the podium in Paris but I didn’t think I’d do it this way - especially as I haven’t taken the prize on any of the stages. But it’s an honour and I’m speechless.”

Martin had a solid showing in the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France on Saturday, placing 34th in an event that doesn’t suit his characteristics. He covered the rolling 31 kilometre course in a time two minutes and 40 seconds off that of the stage winner Tom Dumoulin, the world time trial champion.

The ride saw him maintain his eighth place overall in the general classification. With just Sunday’s final stage to Paris to negotiate, Martin is set to finish in that position in the race.

“It’s been an incredibly memorable Tour for me,” he said. “It means so much, especially taking the first ever stage victory for UAE Team Emirates. Part of the reason I came to the team was to help create a legacy. It has been the mission of the team from the very beginning to bring cycling to the people of the UAE and to inspire the next generation of cyclists.

“That’s always been a passion of mine so it’s great to know that the cycling community has been glued to the TV watching us perform in France. It’s just unbelievable.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.