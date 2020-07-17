Sebastian Vettel quickest in wet second practice in Hungary

Poor weather disrupted final action after Lewis Hamilton had dominated early

Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Joe Klamar/Pool via Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel led the field in Friday’s rain-hit second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton dominated the dry running at the Hungaroring on Friday morning, but the six-time world champion remained in his garage as poor weather disrupted the final action of the day.

Ferrari’s Vettel finished two tenths clear of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas with just 13 of the 20 runners setting a competitive lap in the difficult conditions.

Carlos Sainz was third for McLaren, 1.3 seconds behind Vettel, with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll fourth.

Hamilton is bidding to win the race in Hungary for an eighth time.

The 35-year-old is six points behind team-mate and championship leader Bottas in the drivers’ standings.

