Sailing: Third top-ten finish of the week of little avail to Finn Lynch

Irishman finishes 19th in Laser Gold fleet after cruel disqualification in race two of series
Finn Lynch: won the first race in the Gold fleet for the Laser event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Finn Lynch: won the first race in the Gold fleet for the Laser event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

A strong result in the Laser Gold fleet for Finn Lynch marked the conclusion of Irish competition at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Denmark on Thursday.

The Carlow sailor started well holding fifth place on the first leg of the race before ultimately slipping to finish ninth in the 56-strong fleet.

In spite of recording his third top-ten result of the championship, he was unable to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Games and will have to wait for the next opportunity in 2019.

Having won Tuesday’s opening race, a weighty disqualification in the next race for early starting proved too much on his scoreline and he placed 19th overall by nation, missing the available quota by five places.

A total of 14 Irish sailors competed in four events at the championships that conclude over the coming days with a series of medal race finals for the top ten entries in each event.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.