Sailing: Third top-ten finish of the week of little avail to Finn Lynch

A strong result in the Laser Gold fleet for Finn Lynch marked the conclusion of Irish competition at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Denmark on Thursday.

The Carlow sailor started well holding fifth place on the first leg of the race before ultimately slipping to finish ninth in the 56-strong fleet.

In spite of recording his third top-ten result of the championship, he was unable to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Games and will have to wait for the next opportunity in 2019.

Having won Tuesday’s opening race, a weighty disqualification in the next race for early starting proved too much on his scoreline and he placed 19th overall by nation, missing the available quota by five places.

A total of 14 Irish sailors competed in four events at the championships that conclude over the coming days with a series of medal race finals for the top ten entries in each event.