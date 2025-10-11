IABA votes to disaffiliate from IBA

Ireland's Kellie Harrington (red) in action against Italy's Alessia Mesiano during the women's 60kg round of 16 at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) is set to disaffiliate from the International Boxing Association (IBA) in the latest step aimed at allowing boxers to represent Ireland at the 2028 Olympics in LA.

A vote was held at the IABA’s AGM in Belfast on Saturday, with 81 per cent of members present voting in favour of the disaffiliation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the IBA of its status as boxing’s international federation in 2023 due to concerns over governance and finances.

In the absence of the IBA, the IOC instead oversaw boxing at the Paris Games but said an alternative international federation would need to be established and approved in order for boxing to feature at the LA Games.

World Boxing was granted provisional recognition by the IOC in February, allowing the new federation to oversee the sport at the 2028 Olympics.

After securing approval at an EGM in April, the IABA joined World Boxing in May, having already removed references to the IBA from its constitution last year.

Speaking after Saturday’s vote, which will now allow the IABA to reaffiliate with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, IABA chairperson Niall O’Carroll said: “Today’s vote reflects the collective commitment of our members and clubs to protect the future of Irish boxing on the world stage.

“This is a historic step that secures our Olympic pathway and reaffirms our dedication to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and athlete welfare.”

O’Carroll added: “I want to pay tribute to our clubs and volunteers, whose passion and integrity have brought us to this point. I have said all along our members will decide our future and that is true today.”