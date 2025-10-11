Portugal v Ireland live updates: World Cup qualifying

Soccer

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson in training. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
David Gorman
Sat Oct 11 2025 - 17:00
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game away to Portugal in Group F of Uefa qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in North America. It’s been a dispiriting start for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men after defeat to Armenia in their previous game. Realistically tonight is a shot to nothing against one of the best teams in world football, with a midfield and bench midfield with many times the quality of Ireland’s. A surprise result would make up a long way for the disappointing start, but it may have to be a smash and grab. At least Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson have overcome recent injury concerns. Here is the Ireland squad.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (HullCity), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Will Ferry (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (IpswichTown), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town).

