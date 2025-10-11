Positives from Sharks win but Leinster want to be ‘hell of a lot better’, says Leo Cullen

Leo Cullen was pleased to be up and running following Leinster’s five-try bonus-point win over the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium.

Having suffered defeat in their two opening URC games in South Africa without their Lions players, it was a first home game which the province badly needed to win.

“We knew it was going to be a tough start to the season for us because of the amount of moving parts and with the Lions cohort (missing),” said the head coach.

“It’s an amazing achievement for one team to have 14 players away on the Lions trip, isn’t it? But unfortunately, we’re the ones who are going to suffer ultimately for the start of the season.

“Listen, it’s great we’re through now, we’re getting some guys up and running and hopefully they’ll be fresher later in the year because obviously their season is starting relatively late.”

Cullen said he hopes to see a few more of his Lions players line out next week when Leinster face Munster in Croke Park.

Clayton McMillan’s side sit towards the top of the URC table with 14 points after three wins in each of their three games, while Saturday’s win saw Leinster climb to mid-pack on six points.

Cullen said the return of some of Leinster’s Lions was “positive”, adding: “Next week you’ll see a few more.”

“Obviously, there was a few lads who did the warm-up today and there were a few others that were sitting in the stand. So, there’ll be a few more fresh faces.

“But again, that’s the challenge, isn’t it? They’re playing their first game of the season and Munster next week, I’m sure they’re coming to town with plenty of intent to get a positive performance. So, I want to get a positive outcome because they’re, what, three from three so far?”

Cullen said he was pleased with the way his players performed, including man of the match Harry Byrne, who spent six months with Bristol last season.

However, he struck a note of caution, waring his side must get better.

“As I said, we just need to keep trying to push the bar,” said Cullen. “There’s lots of good stuff in the game today, but we still want to get a hell of a lot better ourselves.

“It was a great occasion last year in Croke Park where we won. It was sold-out pretty much, I think. So, it would be amazing if we got close to that again.”