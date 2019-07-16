Rowing: Holly Davis chosen to represent Ireland

14-year-old part of squad for Home International regatta in Glasgow on July 27th

Rowers from 25 clubs have been selected to represent Ireland at the Home International regatta. Photograph: Inpho

Holly Davis has been chosen to represent Ireland at the Home International regatta. The Lee Valley girl, who is 14, won the junior single sculls - an under-18 grade - at the Irish Championships.

One of the notable trends at the Championships was the wide variety of clubs which won titles, and the Home International selection has a similar profile. Rowers from 25 clubs have been picked.

Six of the NUIG/Castleconnell crew which won the senior women’s eight on Sunday (Katie Shirlow is listed as Bann) have been chosen to represent Ireland at the Homes, which will be held in Glasgow on July 27th.

Kenmare, which had its first two wins at the Championships, are represented by Georgia O’Brien and Eimear Buckley. Tom Kelly, who won the junior men’s single sculls, is set to compete for Ireland at the European junior tournament, the Coupe de la Jeunesse.

Home International Team (July 27th, Strathclyde, Glasgow)

Men, Senior

Sweep

J McAnallen, T O’Reilly, Pres, Cork; W Ronayne, S O’Neill, Shandon; A Kelly, J Ronaldson, UCD; S Bolger, E Jarvis, UCD; R Heaney, C Conway, NUIG; S O’Brien, F Dolphin, Waterford (Lwt); Cox: J Russell, NUIG.

Sculling

D Breen, UCC; A Christie, Bann; C Mulready, Castleconnell; H Moore, Queen’s; C Scanlon, UCD; L Sutton, New Ross.

Women, Senior

Sweep

S O’Donnell, C O’Brien, NUIG, Univ of Limerick; K Shirlow, L Murphy, Bann, NUIG; L Colclough, L McCarthy, Commercial; M Sullivan, Z Hyde, Killorglin; A Mooney, S Mannion, NUIG; Cox: C O’Connell, UCC.

Sculling

G O’Brien, Kenmare; E Buckely, UCC; E Crowley, Kenmare; J Legreasley, Shandon, Lwt; K Egan, Carlow, Lwt; E Brogan, Queen’s, Lwt; K O’Brien, UCD, Para.

Men, Junior

Sweep

A Murphy, Shandon; K O’Donovan, Shandon; T Hume, Col Iognaid; S Reidy, Col Iognaid; M Cronin, Cork; Paul Beechinor, Cork; C Feely, C’Connell; C Nolan, C’connell; R O’Gorman, St Michael’s; D Hartney, St Michael’s; cox: P Tannian, Col Iognaid.

Sculling

C Brennan, R Brennan, Neptune; B Kennell-Webb, New Ross; T McKnight, A Keogh, Three Castles; D Kelly, Lee; T Orlic, Neptune.

Women, Junior

Sweep

E Carney Frazier, E Forde, Col Iognaid; J Harrington, J Forde, Shandon; E Loftus, K Vandlik, Commercial; M O’Byrne, E Murphy, St Michael’s; E Zakarauskaite, M Quinn, Galway; Cox: CR O’Gorman, St Michael’s.

Sculling

H Davis, Lee Valley; H Gahan, Cork; L Crowley, Fermoy; A Moloney, Commercial; E Benson, St Michael’s; P Mullin, Belfast; M Kidney, Lee.

