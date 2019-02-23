O’Donovan and Puspure hit form at Ireland trials

Choppy water and a changeable wind did not dull the sparkle of Paul O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure at the Ireland trials at the National Rowing Centre in Cork. The two world champions set excellent times.

The test was run over three kilometres because of the conditions.

The new Ireland pair of Monika Dukarska and Aifric Keogh, in the stroke seat, also showed top form. Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll also had plenty to spare over their closest rivals, Patrick Boomer and Fionnan Crowley. The under-23 crew of Eimear Lambe and Claire Feerick were the second best women’s pair. Aileen Crowley, who has been injured, did not row.

Two juniors showed tremendous form. John Kearney of Cork won in a good time, as did Molly Curry. The Coleraine girl is just 16.