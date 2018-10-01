NFL round-up: Bengals edge Falcons in last-minute rally

Bengals 37 Falcons 36

A sliding AJ Green hauled in the match winning touchdown with seven seconds left to push the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) past the Atlanta Falcons (1-3), 37-36.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan looked like his former-MVP self in front of the home crowd, throwing for 419 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. But for the second consecutive week, the Falcons depleted defence - without injured starters Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Deion Jones - couldn’t make a stop in crunch time. With about four minutes to play and the Bengals down five, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton led his team 75 yards down the field, converting on fourth down twice before tossing the deciding touchdown. Dalton finished with 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 29/41 passing. Bengals running back Giovani Bernard added 69 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

Next Week: CIN vs. MIA, ATL at PIT

Raiders 45 Browns 42 (OT)

For the first time in 17 years, Jon Gruden won a game as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (1-3), leading his team to a comeback victory against Baker Mayfield and the upstart Cleveland Browns (1-2-1) in overtime, 45-42.

Down eight with 30 seconds left in regulation, Raiders quarterback David Carr threw a touchdown to Jared Cook and converted the game-tying two-point conversion with a pass to Jordy Nelson. After missing two previous field goals, rookie kicker Matt McCrane (making his NFL debut) nailed the winning 29-yard kick in overtime. Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, made his first NFL start after coming off the bench and leading the Browns to victory last week. The rookie was sacked twice and looked shaky throughout the game, finishing with two interceptions and two lost fumbles.

Next Week: OAK at SD, CIN vs BAL

Bears 48 Buccaneers 10

In a career game, second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for six touchdowns and 354 yards on 19/26 passing to lead the Chicago Bears (3-1) past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2), 48-10.

Trubisky, who threw five touchdowns in the first half alone, finished one passing touchdown shy of tying the NFL single-game record. Newly acquired linebacker Khalil Mack notched a sack and a forced fumble for the fourth consecutive game, making him the first player since 2005 to accomplish the feat. Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s “Fitzmagic” ran out for Tampa Bay, as he was replaced by Jameis Winston after throwing two first-half interceptions. Winston, making his first appearance of the season after returning from a three-game suspension, finished the game with 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 16/20 passing.

Next Week: CHI (BYE), TB (BYE)

Cowboys 26 Lions 24

Down one with time expiring in regulation, Dallas kicker Brett Maher nailed a 38-yard field goal to give the Cowboys (2-2) a 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-3).

Running back Ezekiel Elliott finished the game with 152 rushing yards on 25 carries, but it was his impact in the passing game that made the difference for the Cowboys. On the final drive of the game, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connected with Elliott on a 34-yard pass to put them in position for Maher’s game-winning field goal. Elliott finished the game with four receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. The Lions’ struggles continued under rookie head coach Matt Patricia, despite another great performance by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who finished the day with 307 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 24/30 passing.

Next Week: DAL at HOU, DET at GB

Rams 38 Vikings 31

In a career-game from quarterback Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams (4-0) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football, 38-31. Goff finished the game with 465 yards and five touchdown passes - both career highs - on 26/33 passing. LA’s defence struggled at times to contain Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (422 yards, three TDs), but forced a strip-sack of Cousins to seal the win on the final drive of the game.

Next Week: LA at SEA, MIN at PHI

Other Scores from Sunday

Titans 26 Eagles 23 (OT)

Texans 37 Colts 34 (OT)

Chargers 29 49ers 27

Seahawks 20 Cardinals 17

Saints 33 Giants 18

Packers 22 Bills 0

Jaguars 31 Jets 12

Patriots 38 Dolphins 7