Ireland’s Ronan Gormley calls time on mammoth career

One of the most capped players in Irish hockey, Ronan Gormley, has announced his retirement from the game. Originally a Pembroke player, Gormley was well travelled and also played for European sides Club de Campo (Madrid) and Krefeld (Germany). He represented Ireland on 256 occasions, 111 of them as captain of the team.

Over a long career Gormley saw Ireland move from a world ranking of 23 in the world to ninth and collected a number of firsts along the way.

The 36-year-old was part of the successful Irish team under coach Craig Fulton who won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Championships, where Ireland stunned home side England to secure a podium place.

Gormley was also part of the Irish team to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, the first Irish hockey team to ever qualify for an Olympics and the first field sport of any kind to do so since 1948.

“I look back with great pride on a rise from 23rd to a high of ninth in the world, a European Bronze medal, an Olympic Games, 256 games and 111 as captain.

“Thanks to all who added to and shared the journey,” said Gormley.

“A special congrats to the Irish Ladies for their heroic feat in the summer, and all the best to the Men in India.”

The Irish men will also compete in the World Cup, which begins at the end of November in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.