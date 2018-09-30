Atlee Kohl is overall winner of All-Ireland Junior Championship

Waszp nominee Alana Coakley wins best female helm with crew Ellie Cunnaine
29er class nominee Atlee Kohl with crew Jonathan O’Shaughnessy winning the All-Ireland Junior Championship at Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

In a close-fought final round that went down to a tie-break, 29er class nominee Atlee Kohl of the Royal Cork Yacht Club emerged overall winner of the All-Ireland Junior Championship at Dún Laoghaire on Sunday.

Fresh and gusting winds obliged principal race officer David Lovegrove to sail the final day inside the harbour area as the eight finalists sailed their four-race deciding round.

The tie-break saw Kohl deny a hat-trick to defending champion Micheal O’Suilleabhain of Kinsale YC, while a shoreside request for redress by contender Tom Higgins of the host Royal St George YC failed to convince the jury and he too narrowly missed the win.

Waszp nominee Alana Coakley of the host club won best female helm with crew Ellie Cunnaine. Kohl’s crewmate was Cathal O’Regan, while Michael Carroll and Henry Higgins crewed with the respective runners-up.

The Irish Sailing Senior Championships will be sailed in SB20 Sportsboats next weekend at Lough Ree Yacht Club

