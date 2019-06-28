Michaela Walsh boxes her way to featherweight final in Minsk
Meanwhile, Chloe and Sam Magee took Ireland’s medal haul to seven in the badminton
Ireland’s Michaela Walsh celebrates winning her Women’s Featherweight Semi Final against Russia’s Daria Abramova, during day eight of the European Games 2019 in Minsk. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Michaela Walsh continued her fine form at the European Games in Minsk by beating Russia’s Daria Abramova to reach the women’s featherweight final.
The Belfast fighter edged a 3-2 split decision win over a fighter to whom she had lost at the same stage of last year’s European Championships in Sofia.
Walsh, one of six Irish fighters bidding for final places on Friday, said: “It is all about taking steps towards Tokyo. I believe it is my destiny — it is what I was born for.”
Earlier on Gráinne Walsh was beaten in her semi-final bout by Poland’s Karolina Koszewska meaning she returns home with a bronze medal.
Meanwhile, in badminton, Chloe and Sam Magee guaranteed Ireland a seventh medal from the Games when they beat Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands in two sets [21-19, 21-17] to book a semi-final place.
The Magees will now face Gabby and Chris Adcockof Team GB in the semi-finals.
Irish boxing schedule on Friday
Women’s Lightweight 60kg
Kellie Harrington v Agnes Alexius 5pm
Men’s Light Flyweight 49kg
Regan Buckley v Artur Hovannisyan 6.15pm
Men’s Bantamweight 56kg
Kurt Walker v Peter McGrail 6.30pm
Men’s Middleweight 75kg
Michael Nevin v Salvatore Cavallaro 7.45pm