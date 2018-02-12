Mark Ingle named as Philips Lighting manager of the month for January

Philips Lighting have named Mark Ingle head coach of DCU-Mercy women’s basketball team as the winner of the manager of the month for January 2018.

On January 28th, DCU-Mercy won the Hula Hoops National Cup title beating the five-in-a-row chasing Glanmire by the narrowest of margins, 72-71.

DCU and Mark Ingle crowned a superb weekend of success as they took the under-18, under-20 cups and National Cup treble.