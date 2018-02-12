Mark Ingle named as Philips Lighting manager of the month for January
Head coach of DCU-Mercy women’s basketball team guided his side to National Cup title
Mark Ingle with his Philips Lighting manager of the month award for January
Philips Lighting have named Mark Ingle head coach of DCU-Mercy women’s basketball team as the winner of the manager of the month for January 2018.
On January 28th, DCU-Mercy won the Hula Hoops National Cup title beating the five-in-a-row chasing Glanmire by the narrowest of margins, 72-71.
DCU and Mark Ingle crowned a superb weekend of success as they took the under-18, under-20 cups and National Cup treble.