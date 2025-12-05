Live Register total falls as labour market remains strong

The CSO’s data showed the unadjusted register total stood at 162,305 people for November, an increase of 4,038 people or 2.6 per cent when compared with November 2024.

A further 1,400 people came off the Live Register in November, bringing the number in receipt of benefits down to 167,800 on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) broadly reflect the low unemployment rate detailed in separate CSO data, published this week, which put headline jobless rate at just under 5 per cent

While the register is not an accurate measure of unemployment as people with part-time work can be entitled to benefits, it does track trends in the labour market.

The 25-34 years age group made up the largest number of those on the register at 38,629 people or 23.8 per cent.

A county-by-county breakdown of the data showed the largest percentage increases in the 12 months to November were in Dublin (10 per cent, 4,121) and Limerick (7.1 per cent, 428), while the largest decreases were in Monaghan (5.3 per cent, 98) and Donegal (4.2 per cent, 312).

Despite the global headwinds related to tariffs, the Irish economy is expected to grow by nearly 11 per cent in traditional GDP (gross domestic product) terms this year with growth tapering to less than 1 per cent in 2026.

In its budgetary outlook, the Department of Finance noted the labour market had reaped the benefits from strong growth in recent years.

The employment rate – the share of the working age population in employment – remained at near record highs in the second quarter, it said.

“That said, higher frequency data suggest a modest increase in the (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate over the summer months,” it said.

The CSO has revised upwards its measure of unemployment since July.

The revised figures showed the State’s jobless rate reached 5 per cent in July for the first time since January 2022.