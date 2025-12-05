Tuam mother and baby home excavation finds further human remains

The two areas of excavation being undertaken at the site to date. Photograph: ODAIT

The ongoing excavation at the site of the former Mother and Baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, recovered more remains during November.

The discovery of four more sets of remains brings to 11 the number recovered since the forensic excavation by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention began in July.

All the remains discovered to date are of infants who were in coffins, based on initial assessments, the latest update from the office said.

The latest update confirms that a second area of the site, other than the Memorial Garden area where significant numbers of remains have been previously uncovered, was also used as a burial site.

“The layout and size of the graves is consistent evidence that, at this [second] part of the site, there is a burial ground from the time of the operation of the Mother and Baby Institution,” the office said on Friday.

“There were no surface or ground level indications of the potential for a burial ground at this location prior to excavation.”

The home operated between 1925 and 1961. There was a military barracks on the site prior to that, and prior to that again, a workhouse.

It is suspected hundreds of infants were buried on the site during the period when the Mother and Baby home, run by the Bon Secours Sisters, was in operation.

As well as the excavation process, DNA samples are being taken from people to identify remains found at the site. As of last month, 159 people had come forward to give samples as part of this programme.

Excavation at the site will pause for the Christmas period and the next update is expected to be published in early February 2026, the office said.